Security threat leads Florida to cancel prison visitation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Prison officials in Florida cited a security threat in canceling visitation at all of its 149 facilities.

In a statement released Wednesday, prison officials said the cancellation is in response to “credible intelligence indicating that small groups of inmates at several institutions may attempt to disrupt operations and impact safety and security.”

The Orlando Sentinel reports prison officials have canceled visitation at the Jackson Correctional Institution in Florida’s Panhandle for the last two weekends. Three other prisons have also had visitation canceled for one weekend in July and August.

Officials declined to answer additional questions about the cancellation.

