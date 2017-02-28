Security guard mugged at Miami Beach park; 3 at large

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three men who, they said, mugged a security guard at a park in Miami Beach, Wednesday night.

Surveillance video caught the subjects getting out of a car along Collins Avenue and 21st Street, at around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the trio pistol-whipped the guard, stole his cellphone and ran back to the car.

Investigators said the guard was patrolling Collins Park at the time of the robbery.

Police are searching for a white, early 2000s Ford Taurus.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

