Security guard dies after gate falls on him at Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A security guard has died after a gate fell on top of him at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition, Tuesday.

Officials said the guard was working the front entrance when the gate fell on him as he was closing it while letting a car inside.

The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition released a statement in response to the incident which read, “We are saddened by the death of our longtime employee from an apparent workplace accident. We are cooperating with police, who are conducting a thorough investigation.”

