Section of Tamiami Trail in Collier County closed due to brush fire

OCHOPEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A brush fire within the Big Cypress National Preserve, located north of U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail in Collier County, has caused road closures.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the FHP will begin the process of closing U.S. 41 at 2:30 p.m. between State Road 29 in Collier County and Krome Avenue in Dade County.

If possible, all motorists are requested to avoid the U.S. 41 area.

The length of the closure is contingent upon visibility conditions. The closure is necessary for fire services to establish a burnout along U.S. 41 and to assist with maneuvering necessary fire equipment, according to the FHP.

However, local residents with proper identification showing residency will be allowed to travel through the road closure area.

Interstate-75 remains open, Tuesday, and can be used as an alternate route. Updates will be provided as needed.

Troopers will be monitoring the conditions throughout the day.

Big Cypress National Preserve, the first national preserve in the National Park System, protects over 700,000 acres of the Big Cypress Swamp in south Florida.

