Secret Santa donates coins worth $1,500 to Salvation Army

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army in South Florida received a pair of pricey golden gifts from an anonymous donor.

A secret Santa dropped two rare coins into one of the organization’s famous red kettles at a Wal-Mart in Pompano Beach.

The coins were donated on different days, Nov. 27 and Wednesday. Both coins are 1947 Mexican pesos made with pure gold and are worth about $1,500.

“We’re just so excited for this great, generous gift that really infuses our numbers and helps us to provide the services that we do throughout the year,” said Salvation Army Area Commander Major Keath Biggers.

This is the fourth year in a row that the secret coin crusader has contributed to the cause.

