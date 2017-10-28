Second arrest made in connection to fatal stabbing in Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A second arrest was made in connection to the fatal stabbing of a young man after a Miami-Dade house party took a dangerous turn.

Investigators said 33-year-old Alex Restrepo was attacked and killed after he left a house party on Oct. 21 in the area of Southwest 147th Street and 157th Avenue.

Police have now arrested a second man — 22-year-old Esteban Tapia — on murder charges.

Edwin Rios is also under arrest in connection to the killing.

