ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Central Florida students who have been taking care of manatees were treated to a special surprise earlier this month.

SeaWorld Orlando invited children from Millennia Gardens Elementary School’s EcoClub for a meet-and-greet breakfast with the park’s 23 rescued manatees, May 5.

The theme park rewarded the group of third, fourth and fifth-graders after they donated more than 1,000 heads of lettuce.

“They’ve been growing lettuce for the past couple of months in their hydroponics, and they brought them out, and today they got the opportunity to actually feed that lettuce to our manatees,” said SeaWorld spokesperson Jon Peterson.

“Throwing it out to the manatees and seeing them eat it was heartwarming and thrilling at the same time,” said Danishka, one of the students.

In Florida alone, SeaWorld rescues between 20 and 30 manatees every year.

