Search warrant issued in connection to pit bull’s death

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood residence has been issued a search warrant in connection to a dog that had died after it was found stabbed and stuffed in a suitcase.

Crime scene tape and police vehicles could be seen surrounding the residence on the 1900 block of Lee Street in Hollywood, Tuesday.

The warrant was issued in connection to an investigation into the death of a dog named Ollie.

The pit bull was found beaten, stabbed, and stuffed into a suitcase in the same neighborhood back in October.

Ollie was then taken to an animal hospital for treatment but died of his injuries.

7SkyforceHD hovered over the scene as detectives removed evidence from the home.

