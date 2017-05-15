Search underway for woman after catamaran sinks in Florida Straits

FLORIDA STRAITS, Fla. (WSVN) — U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a woman who was on board a catamaran that partially sank in the Florida Straits, Sunday night.

According to officials, a Coast Guard crew rescued a man from a life raft. The man, later identified as Lewis Bennett, claimed he and his wife were on board the catamaran about 30 miles off the South Bahamas, when he heard the vessel strike an unknown object, at around 8 p.m.

#BreakingNews The 37-foot catamaran, Surf into Summer, partially sunk in the FLA Straits. @USCG rescued 1 & still searching for 1 pic.twitter.com/OwKVdWnMwt — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 15, 2017

Bennett told officials the catamaran began taking on water, and he was forced to jump off the vessel and into the life raft. He then contacted the Coast Guard.

Bennett identified the missing woman as 41-year-old Isabella Hellman of Delray Beach. He said she was on the deck of the boat when it struck the object.

Officials said the catamaran is registered to Australia and its last port of call was Cuba.

