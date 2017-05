KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are targeting a suspected tagger in the Florida Keys.

Officials said Tyler Forgatsch, who lives in Miami, went on a graffiti spree in Key West, last weekend.

Key West Police shared pictures of the damage left behind.

Officers believe the 23-year-old may have vandalized at least three businesses in the area.

