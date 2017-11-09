MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, held up a gas station employee at gunpoint in Miami Beach, Wednesday.

Surveillance video captured the armed subject holding up the clerk at the Marathon station near Fifth Street and Michigan Avenue.

Police said the robber pulled a gun, demanded money and took off with the cash.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

