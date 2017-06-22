Search underway for runaway Hialeah teen

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old runaway teenager who was last seen at her home in Hialeah, Friday.

Investigators said Rebecca Victoria Rodriguez has black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. Rodriguez was last seen at 1170 W. 26th St., Unit #2.

According to police, Rodriguez is a voluntary runaway who has run away in the past.

Officials said there is no foul play involved, and Rodriguez does not suffer from any mental or physical illness or disability.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.