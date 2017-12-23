DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Davie are seeking the public’s help in finding a robber who was caught on video robbing a Subway restaurant at gunpoint after, they said, he had robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts.

Surveillance video shows the subject, seen wearing a dark hoodie and a handkerchief over part of his face, as he entered the Subway restaurant on Sterling Road and Southwest 67th Avenue, Wednesday night.

The footage then shows the subject jumping over the counter and pointing his gun at an employee. When he tries to leave the restaurant, he is seen stumbling as he tries to jump over a counter.

Help is identify this subject who committed 2 armed robberies in #Davie within minutes on 12/20. Maybe make some extra $$, call @crimestoppers2 for a reward. #DaviePolice — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) December 22, 2017

Investigators said the same robber had held up a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts about 10 minutes earlier.

A $13,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on these robberies or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $13,000 reward.

