POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help as they continue to search for a man who, they said, robbed two gas stations in Pompano Beach.

Surveillance video captured the subject stealing several cases of beer from the convenience store at the Speedway off Powerline Road, near 23rd Street, July 30.

Detectives said the robber pulled a knife when a clerk followed him out.

Officers said the same man robbed the Liberty gas station off West Copans Road, near 25th Street, two days earlier.

If you have any information on these robberies, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.