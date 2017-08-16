POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Pompano Beach, Wednesday afternoon.

The FBI released surveillance pictures of the subject who, they said, entered the BankUnited along Atlantic Boulevard and South Federal Highway, just after 3:15 p.m.

Officials said the thief walked in and demanded money from an employee. He took off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Investigators believe the same man robbed a nearby Bank of America, located at 2335 E Atlantic Blvd., also in Pompano Beach, Friday.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

