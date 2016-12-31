Search underway for Plantation bank robber

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Plantation, Friday afternoon.

According to the FBI, the subject entered the Citibank near Broward Boulevard and Pine Island, just before 4 p.m.

Officials said the robber, who was wearing all black and a red cap, demanded money from an employee before fleeing with an undisclosed sum of cash.

There were customers in the bank at the time of the robbery, but no one was hurt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

