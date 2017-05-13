FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida missing child alert for a 15-year-old girl in Fort Myers.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Macenziee Schmandt was last seen along the 14100 block of Caribbean Boulevard on Friday.

Investigators said the teen has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, She was last seen wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

Please Share this Post! A Missing Child Alert has been issued for Macenziee Schmandt. DO NOT APPROACH. Please contact law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/yGVmvYxw6K — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 13, 2017

Authorities advised anyone who locates Schmandt to refrain from approaching her and instead contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774) or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.