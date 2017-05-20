SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old man who, they said, went missing from his Southwest Miami-Dade home, Friday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Deems left his residence along the 12200 block of Southwest 109th Court. He was last seen driving a gold, four-door 2004 Lincoln Town Car with the Florida tag GFFL51.

Detectives said Deems stands 6 feet tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has partially gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green buttoned-down checkered shirt and blue jeans.

Police said his Lincoln was spotted at around 6 p.m. in Coral Gables.

Authorities said Deems may be in need of services. They urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Miami-Dade Police at (305) 418-7200 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

