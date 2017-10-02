SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a teenage boy and girl who, they said, went missing in Sarasota, Monday.

Officials issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old Gwyneth Dotson and 14-year-old Tyler McKenna.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the teens were last seen along the 3500 block of Central Avenue.

Please share! A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Gwyneth Dotson, 13 & Tyler McKenna,14, last seen in Sarasota pic.twitter.com/45FDR0p9M4 — FDLE (@fdlepio) October 3, 2017

Dotson stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has brown hair dyed red at the tips and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing skinny jeans, a sleeveless shirt with “1975” written across it, and a black or maroon hoodie.

McKenna stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Officials believe the teens may possibly travel to Arkansas. If you have any information on their whereabouts, call FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774) or click here.

