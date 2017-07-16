Search underway for missing Port Orange teens

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating two teenage girls who went missing in Volusia County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for Destiny Thompson and Brittany Pickavance, both 15.

Investigators said Thompson was last seen along the 5800 block of West Port Drive, last Monday. Pickavance was last seen near Raintree Drive.

A MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Destiny Thompson, 15 yrs old, & Brittany Pickavance, 15 yrs old, last seen in Port Orange. pic.twitter.com/YKoD1K9a6n — FDLE (@fdlepio) July 16, 2017

Authorities said Thompson stands 5 feet tall, weighs just over 100 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Pickavance stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and green shorts.

Authorities urge anyone with information on the teens’ whereabouts to call FDLE’s Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774) or the Port Orange Police Department at 386-506-5801.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.