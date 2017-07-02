Officials: Search for missing paddle boarder off Hobie Beach a recovery effort

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews from multiple agencies are searching for a man who, officials said, went underwater while paddleboarding off Hobie Beach, near Key Biscayne, Sunday evening.

Miami Fire Rescue said they received the call about the missing paddle boarder just before 7 p.m.

7News cameras captured a Miami Fire Rescue dive team and a Miami-Dade Police boat as they scoured the water just off the Rickenbacker Causeway.

A woman said she witnessed the paddle boarder in distress. “I just saw him moving his hands … in only two minutes he disappeared,” said Lourdes Basurto.

“We understand that he was struggling,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll. “He must have fallen off, struggling to either get back to the board or stay afloat, and that’s when several people were screaming, trying to get to him.”

Basurto said she alerted an employee from a company where, officials said, the missing man rented the paddleboard.

“They saw him with his head coming up, in and out of the water, a couple of times,” said Carroll. “By the time the rescuers from this office got out there, he was already submerged underwater.”

The U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are also assisting in the search.

Officials, however, said this search is now a recovery effort. They do not believe the paddle boarder, whom they believe was alone in the water, is alive.

After the sun set, crews began using sonar equipment and night vision to assist in their search.

Authorities said crews later located the missing man’s paddleboard and belongings. He was not wearing a life vest at the time of his disappearance.

Employees from the rental company that owns the paddleboard the man was using told fire officials that they did not realize he wasn’t a strong swimmer.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.