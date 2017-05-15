NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who, they said, went missing in Northeast Miami-Dade earlier this month.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 59-year-old Bobby Jean Gordon walked away from her assisted living facility, along the 400 block of Northeast 147th Terrace, after she was dropped off, May 2.

Investigators said she may be in need of services and has not contacted family members since her disappearance.

Detectives said Gordon stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 105 pounds, has partially gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police at (305) 418-7200 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

