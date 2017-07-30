Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who went missing in Miami Gardens, Saturday night.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 83-year old Shirley Gibson was last seen in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 191st Street.

Detectives said Gibson stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, multicolored pants and black and silver slippers. She was carrying a red bag.

Gibson’s family said she suffers from high cholesterol and hypertension.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or Detective Carlton at 305-474-1542.

