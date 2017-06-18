MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing in Margate, Sunday afternoon.

According to Margate Police, 51-year-old Tabatha Fowler was reported missing by her mother. She was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. along the 7500 block of Northwest Fifth Court.

Investigators said Fowler stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored flower pattern shirt, black sweater, black skirt and black boots.

Officials said Fowler meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Margate Police at 954-764-4357.

