SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 72-year-old Amado Cardenas walked away from a location along the 30000 block of Southwest 147th Court.

Investigators said Cardenas stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the emblem of the Marvel hero The Punisher, a beige hat and shorts.

Detectives said Cardenas may be in need of services.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.