Search underway for missing kayaker off Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A massive search at sea continued Sunday, two days after a kayaker went missing off the west coast of Florida.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 29-year-old Justin Furman, a Fort Myers resident, was last seen Friday night.

Friends of Furman said he was camping with them in Punta Rassa, near San Carlos Bay, southwest of Fort Myers. They said he had left the group to go fishing and took off in a 7-foot green kayak without a cellphone or life jacket, at around 9 p.m.

When the group woke up the next morning, authorities said, Furman had not returned. Officials said a good Samaritan located his kayak between Sanibel Island and Bowditch Point Park, just before noon, Saturday.

If you have any information about Furman’s whereabouts, contact Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg at (727)-824-7506.

