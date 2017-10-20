HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who, they said, went missing from a high school in Homestead.

According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, Adriana Montenegro disappeared from Homestead Senior High School, Friday.

Investigators said the teen stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown and red hair and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark blue jeans and a black shirt.

Missing Juveniles, if you have any information please contact numbers listed on attached. @MissingKids pic.twitter.com/rWSVW9SswH — Miami-Dade SchoolsPD (@MDSPD) October 21, 2017

Police said a message Montenegro posted on social media has led loved ones to believe her well-being is in danger.

if you should have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Miami-Dade Schools Police at 305-995-COPS or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

