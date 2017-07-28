Search underway for missing 13-year-old Hollywood girl

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood, Wednesday night.

According to Hollywood Police, Monica Gabriel was last seen along the 6100 block of Pierce Street, at around 11:30 p.m. Investigators said she was accompanied by a 24-year-old male identified as Werner Ranferi Sanchez Domingo.

Detectives said Gabriel stands 5 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Ramones T-shirt and jean shorts.

Police said Sanchez Domingo was last seen driving a gray or silver four-door Honda. They may be traveling north toward Tampa, Alabama or Tennessee.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

