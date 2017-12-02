MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who, they said, went missing in Miami on Friday.

According to City of Miami Police, 86-year-old Esther Herrera was last seen along the 900 block of Southwest Sixth Street.

Officials said Herrera stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with stripes and red pants.

Investigators said Herrera may be in need of services.

Police urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 305-603-6300 or 305-603-6310.

