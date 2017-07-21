FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who went missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 90-year-old Anne Noel was last seen at 641 SW 28th Way, Thursday, at around 7 p.m.

Detectives said Noel stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue-green skirt with red flowers and a blue top.

Police said Noel suffers from early onset Alzheimer’s and high blood pressure. She only speaks Creole and does not have any identification.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Juan Cabrera at 954-828-5581.

