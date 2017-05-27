Search underway for missing elderly man in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly man who, they said, went missing from his Northwest Miami-Dade home, Friday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 82-year old Raymond Borne walked out of his home near Northwest 79th Street and 32nd Avenue.

Officials said Borne stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with khaki pants.

Detectives said Borne may be in need of services.

#MISSING: Raymond Borne, 5'9, 145 lbs. Missing from 3100 Block of NW 81 Terrace. Contact @MDCrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477 with any info. pic.twitter.com/1uYsyeQkuy — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 27, 2017

If you’ve seen him, call Miami-Dade Police at (305) 418-7200 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).