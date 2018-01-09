MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating an elderly man who went missing in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, Tuesday.

According to City of Miami Police, 86-year-old Lazaro Hernandez was last seen along the 1400 block of Northwest Seventh Street.

We need assistance locating Missing Adult Lazaro Hernandez who suffers from Alzheimer’s and has been reported missing since 2pm today, from the L#ittle Havana area. pic.twitter.com/eKvbIRq8Zy — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 10, 2018

Investigators said Hernandez stands 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khakis.

Police said he suffers from Alzheimer’s and may be in need of services.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 603-6310.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.