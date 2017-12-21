Search underway for missing Deerfield Beach teen

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the community’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Molly Hemphill was last seen at a train station in the area of 1300 West Hillsborough Boulevard.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued out of Broward County. pic.twitter.com/cYGrBu944z — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 22, 2017

Investigators said the teen stands 5 feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has auburn hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue/white school shirt, navy blue skirt and light colored tennis shoes.

Officials urged anyone with information about Hemphill’s whereabouts to contact FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774).

