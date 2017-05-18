CUTLER BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old boy who went missing from his Cutler Bay home, Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Malcolm McMillan left his residence, along the 9900 block of Southwest 194th Street, and has not returned.

Investigators said the teen stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, unknown color pants and shoes.

#MISSING: Malcolm McMillan, 5'8, 130 lbs. Missing from 9900 Block of SW 194 St. Contact @MDCrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477 with any info. pic.twitter.com/l1lefshO16 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 18, 2017

Detectives said McMillan may be riding his red bicycle and carrying a black backpack.

Authorities urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Miami-Dade Police at (305) 418-7200 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

