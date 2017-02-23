Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is underway for a missing teenage girl who was last seen with an unidentified man.

Fourteen-year-old Daniela Sagastume was last seen Feb. 18, getting into a two-door, dark-colored sports car with an unknown white male, at the 14900 block of Southwest 142nd Street.

Sagastume was last seen wearing a Bebe shirt, blue jean shorts and green shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

