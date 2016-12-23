Search underway for Miami 7-Eleven robber

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man responsible for robbing a 7-Eleven store in Miami, last month.

Surveillance video captured the subject at the convenience store, located along Northeast Second Avenue and Second Street, Nov. 23, just after 3:30 a.m.

The footage shows the thief using a gun wrapped in a plastic bag and going behind the counter while demanding money from an employee. He took off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

The clerk was able to escape and seek safety in the back of the store before the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Police said the subject is approximately 40 years old and stands between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, camouflage cargo shorts and beige and brown boots.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

