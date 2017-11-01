MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a masked man who, they said, broke into six cars in Miami Gardens, early Sunday morning.

Surveillance video captured the subject entering the vehicles at Coconut Cay, near Northwest 206th Street and 12th Avenue.

The footage shows he was wearing a dark sweater, a gray scarf and a large handkerchief to hide his face. He was also carrying a light-colored backpack.

Officials said all six cars were unlocked.

If you have any information on these thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

