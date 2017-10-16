MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Margate, Friday afternoon.

According to the FBI, the subject came into the Space Coast Credit Union along West Atlantic Boulevard and Rock Island Road.

Surveillance pictures show the robber wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses as, investigators said, he demanded money from an employee. He took off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

