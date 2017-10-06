Search underway for man accused of abducting daughter in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man suspected of abducting his daughter in Opa-locka last weekend.

According to Opa-locka Police, Joel Delgado had made arrangements with the girl’s mother to pick up their daughter on Sept. 30 with the intent to return her on Monday. However, neither he nor his daughter have been seen or heard from since.

Delgado is now wanted for questioning. Investigators said he is driving a white 2016 Chrysler 300 with the license plate L53ML.

Police urge anyone with information about their whereabouts to call Opa-locka Police at 305-953-2889.

