MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police continue their search for the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a teen in Miramar.

According to investigators, 17-year-old Kumasi Kareem was found dead in an alley near an apartment complex near Southwest 33rd Street and State Road 7, Sept. 20.

Officials said the victim was walking with an unknown person minutes before he was shot and killed. Surveillance video shows Kareem and the unidentified individual walking side by side.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

