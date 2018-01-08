HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Hollywood, Monday morning.

The FBI released surveillance photos of the masked subject, seen wearing a hoodie inside the Chase Bank near Sheridan Street and North 56th Avenue.

Officials have not provided further details about the robbery.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

