FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday morning.

The FBI released surveillance photos showing the subject who entered the Citibank near Federal Highway and Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 11:20 a.m.

Investigators said the robber demanded money from an employee before fleeing with an unspecified sum of cash.

The thief was seen wearing a gray hat and a colorful print shirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

