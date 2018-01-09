FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who, they said, robbed a gas station convenience store in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance video captured the subject demanding money from an employee at the 7-Eleven, located at 330 North Federal Highway, Dec. 29.

The footage shows the robber grabbing an undisclosed sum of money and taking off.

Fort Lauderdale Police believe the robber was armed.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.