DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, robbed a gas station in Dania Beach at gunpoint.

Surveillance video captured the masked subject as he walked into the store and demanded money at the Chevron station near Griffin Road and Anglers Avenue in Dania Beach, July 23.

The armed robber emptied the register, then paused to select a pack of cigarettes before jumping back into a white SUV and speeding away.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

