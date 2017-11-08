Search underway for crook in car break-in near Versailles Restaurant

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, broke into a car behind Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana.

Surveillance video captured the subject rummaging through the parked vehicle along Southwest Eighth Street and 36th Avenue, Oct. 31.

The victim later found her window smashed and about $2,000 worth of valuables missing.

If you have information about this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.