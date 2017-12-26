FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the man who, they said, was responsible for an over-the-counter attack at a Family Dollar in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance footage captured the armed subject storming the business, located at 3021 NW 19th St., Dec. 3.

The 20-second video shows the man jumping on the counter while pointing a gun at an employee. He is then seen jumping back down, snatching money from a customer in line and taking off.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.