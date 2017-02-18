Search underway for 2 in Wilton Manors home invasion

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for two robbers behind a home invasion in Wilton Manors, Saturday afternoon.

According to Wilton Manors Police, the subjects barged into a home near Northwest 22nd Street and Sixth Avenue, at around 2:45 p.m.

Officers said the duo drove away in a black Kia with front-end damage.

Investigators described one of the subjects as having short hair and a stocky build, whereas the other had black dreadlocks, clear glasses and medium build. The latter perpetrator was seen with a black revolver, according to detectives.

The homeowners were inside at the time of the incident, but no one was hurt.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

