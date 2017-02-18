Search underway for 2 in Wilton Manors attempted robbery

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida neighborhood is on high alert, one day after, police said, two armed robbers tried to break into a home in broad daylight.

According to Wilton Manors Police, the subjects attempted to enter the residence near Northwest 22nd Street and Sixth Avenue, Saturday, at around 2:45 p.m.

When neighbors heard the commotion, they came rushing to help. One area resident said one of the would-be victims jumped into a canal located behind the home to get away from the subjects.

No one was hurt.

An area resident who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera told 7News such incidents are on the rise. “It’s definitely on the uptake,” he said. “We’re between Andrews [Avenue] and Powerline [Road], so everybody seems to have a quick [route] out of here, so this neighborhood seems to get picked on a little bit.”

Officers said the duo drove away in a black Kia with front-end damage.

“They parked, actually, like a block away down the street,” said the area resident, “so they actually came down to the house, tried to rob them or whatever was going on, and then ran back to the car and took off.”

Other neighbors said break-ins are all too common, and they advised that the most effective way to protect oneself is to get a dog. “I’ve been here 20 years. I mean, you know, I hear about it, but honestly, I’ve always had a dog,” said Michael Anthony.

“Well, we have dogs, so that’s the best defense system,” said Kalid Jhazz. “Pretty much, that’s all we do.”

Anthony said Wilton Manors Police respond quickly to robbery calls. “They’re always on top of it, the police,” he said. “They’re very good about that, and asking questions and all that other stuff.”

Investigators described one of the subjects as having short hair and a stocky build, whereas the other had black dreadlocks, clear glasses and medium build. The latter perpetrator was seen with a black revolver, according to detectives.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

