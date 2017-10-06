OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating two men who, they said, targeted a pet supply store in Oakland Park for its laptops.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said the subjects posed as customers when they entered the Puppy Boutique Store, located along North Federal Highway and Northeast 40th Street, Aug. 29.

Investigators said one of the thieves left the store while his accomplice unlocked the side door and briefly looked outside. It was at that moment that, officials said, the other thief returned, grabbed the Dell and Acer laptops and left out the side door.

Investigators said the subject who was captured on surveillance video taking the computers is bald or has a shaved head, has a trimmed beer and has tattoos in his left forearm. He was seen wearing a gold watch, a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes with a white trim.

His accomplice was described as heavy-set, and he was last seen wearing camo shorts and a red shirt adorned with the U.S. flag and a bald eagle.

If you know who they are or have any information on their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.