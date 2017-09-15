FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man and woman accused of stealing a French bulldog in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said the duo was caught on surveillance video before stealing a woman’s dog along the 400 block of Northwest First Avenue, Thursday night.

The victim said the pair asked if they could have her French bulldog. When she said no, the subjects snatched her pet and ran off.

Police said the male subject is between 18 and 25 years old, stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. They said the female subject is between 18 and 20 years old, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and has long black hair.

If they are caught, the thieves will be facing strong-armed robbery charges.

If you’ve seen them, or the stolen dog, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

